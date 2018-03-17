Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the spring, in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.

The veteran first baseman has been racking up the hits this spring, hitting .342 over 38 at-bats, though it's good to finally see one of them leave the yard after Cabrera hit a career-low 16 home runs last season. The 34-year-old reported to camp feeling healthy after injuries limited him in 2017, and he could be a decent bounceback candidate in 2018.