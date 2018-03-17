Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first spring home run
Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the spring, in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.
The veteran first baseman has been racking up the hits this spring, hitting .342 over 38 at-bats, though it's good to finally see one of them leave the yard after Cabrera hit a career-low 16 home runs last season. The 34-year-old reported to camp feeling healthy after injuries limited him in 2017, and he could be a decent bounceback candidate in 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Feels healthy heading into 2018•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting out of season finale•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Friday•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....