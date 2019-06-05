Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits grand slam in win
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and five total RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Rays.
Cabrera hit a fifth inning grand slam off Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell, which broke a 2-2 tie. It was just the third home run of the season for the veteran slugger, though he is batting a solid .293. Cabrera can still hit, but the Tigers are being cautious with the 36-year-old and deploying him only as a designated hitter for the foreseeable hitter as he's dealt with knee soreness recently. Detroit also sent out a pinch runner for Cabrera in the seventh inning, and this could be a recurring trend moving forward as the team seeks to keep him healthy.
