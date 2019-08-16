Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits home run in loss

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Cabrera hit his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning against Seattle lefty Tommy Milone. The 36-year-old only has 12 total home runs the last two seasons as he's battled a variety of injuries. Before 2018, he never finished a season with fewer than 16 long balls.

