Cabrera went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Tigers' 10-8 win over the Twins.

With the two base knocks, Cabrera extended his hitting streak to a season-best 13 games. He's slashing .400/.436/.500 over that span, allowing his season-long OPS to climb from .588 to .710. The veteran will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and will bat third in Monday's series finale in Minnesota.