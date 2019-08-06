Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Idle for first game of twin bill

Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

After going 1-for-5 in Monday night's 7-4 loss in the series opener, Cabrera will unsurprisingly rest with the Tigers and White Sox facing a quick turnaround for the first game of the twin bill. Brandon Dixon will handle designated-hitter duties for the afternoon contest, but expect Cabrera to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.