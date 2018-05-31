Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In line for return Friday

Cabrera (hamstring) is on schedule to be activated for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is scheduled to run bases, take batting practice and field ground balls Friday, and if he feels good, he'll likely be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. If he is indeed activated, Cabrera figures to start at first base Friday, which would bump John Hicks back to being the No. 2 catcher. Through 26 games this season, Cabrera is slashing .323/.407/.516 with three homers and 21 RBI, so he figures to give Detroit a boost on offense if he can remain healthy.