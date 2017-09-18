Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Monday's lineup
Cabrera (back) is in the lineup Monday against the A's.
After missing Sunday's outing due to a tight back, Cabrera is in the lineup Monday. He'll slot in at the DH spot and hit third against Jharel Cotton and the A's. Over his last seven games, Cabrera has gone just 5-for-24 (.208) and struck out seven times.
