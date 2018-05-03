Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Thursday's lineup as DH
Cabrera (biceps) will DH and bat third against the Royals on Thursday.
Cabrera will return to action after being sidelined for the past three games due to biceps spasms that he suffered during Sunday's contest versus Baltimore. Depending on how Cabrera fares during Thursday's game, manager Ron Gardenhire could elect to give him a day off Friday in order to keep the 35-year-old fresh, considering the team only has two scheduled off days throughout the entire month of March.
