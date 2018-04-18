Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Wednesday's lineup

Cabrera (back) will play first base and bat third for Wednesday's game against Baltimore, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Expectedly, Cabrera will not miss any additional time after being removed from Tuesday's tilt due to lower back tightness. The 35-year-old has appeared in 14 games thus far in 2018, hitting .235/.322/.353 with one home run and nine RBI.