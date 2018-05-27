Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Inching toward return

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said that Cabrera (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the team's nine-game homestand, which begins Monday against the Angels, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera took batting practice and performed some fielding drills on the field Sunday, but he wasn't spotted doing any running. Gardenhire said that Cabrera, who ran Friday and Saturday, would need to run on four consecutive days before the Tigers bring him off the 10-day disabled list. If that plan still holds, the first baseman could realistically return as soon as Friday, assuming he starts his running program back up Monday. Cabrera has been sidelined since May 3 with the right hamstring strain, so ensuring that he's able to run without any discomfort is a valid concern for the Tigers.