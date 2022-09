Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left biceps strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Josh Lester will be called up in a corresponding move. Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers want to get Cabrera back before the end of the season. If this doesn't cost him much more than the minimum, Cabrera could make it back for roughly the final two weeks of the campaign. Cabrera is batting .256/.305/.317 this season at the age of 39.