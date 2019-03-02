Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches home run Saturday

Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Cabrera did plenty of damage before getting replaced defensively in the sixth inning, as he clubbed his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot off Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb. The veteran slugger is coming off an injury-shortened 2018, so it will be interesting to watch him in the early going to see if he's fully recovered from his ruptured biceps. The Tigers may choose to slowly ramp up the 35-year-old.