Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Launches third spring home run

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Braves.

Cabrera now has three home runs this spring and he's slashing a robust .352/.383/.593 in 54 at-bats. The 34-year-old posted the worst statistical output of his storied career last season, but if he's able to carry his spring training success forward, he could be in line for a bounceback campaign in 2018.