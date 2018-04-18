Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leads homer barrage Wednesday

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

The future Hall of Famer hit his second homer of the season, and 464th of his career, on his 35th birthday, but he wasn't the only one supplying fireworks -- Detroit hit four long balls on the day, including Dixon Machado's walkoff shot, while Baltimore provided two of their own. Cabrera had gone just 4-for-22 with zero RBI in his prior six games, so Wednesday's blast was a welcome sight for those with fantasy shares in him.