Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves after getting hit in hand
Cabrera was hit by a pitch in his right hand Saturday and was forced to leave the game, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The severity of the issue should become clear after further tests. Nico Goodrum and John Hicks would cover for him at first base if he's forced to miss an extended period.
