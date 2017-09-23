Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves with back tightness

Cabrera was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins in the second inning with lower back tightness.

Cabrera singled in the bottom of the first inning and was able to run the bases, but he was replaced at first base by Efren Navarro to begin the next frame. It's not clear if the soreness will cost Cabrera any further action, but he missed several games over the last few weeks with the same issue, so it would not be surprising if he is not in Sunday's lineup.