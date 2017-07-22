Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves with brused collarbone
Cabrera was diagnosed with a right clavicle contusion after taking a hard grounder off the chest in Friday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
In English, that's a bruised collarbone. X-rays taken after Cabrera left the game were negative, so it doesn't sound like this will be a major injury. The Tigers could choose to rest him this weekend in Minnesota, though, so consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Smashes 12th home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves five on base Friday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expected back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Mashes 11th home run Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...