Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves with brused collarbone

Cabrera was diagnosed with a right clavicle contusion after taking a hard grounder off the chest in Friday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In English, that's a bruised collarbone. X-rays taken after Cabrera left the game were negative, so it doesn't sound like this will be a major injury. The Tigers could choose to rest him this weekend in Minnesota, though, so consider him day-to-day for now.