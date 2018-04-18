Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lifted with back tightness Tuesday
Cabrera exited Tuesday's game against the Orioles early with lower back tightness.
Cabrera was 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout before leaving the game prior to the ninth inning. It was a cold night in Detroit, so that may have been a factor in his back tightening up. We'll have to wait and see if he'll be able to suit up for Wednesday's tilt.
