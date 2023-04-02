Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said prior to Sunday's game against the Rays that Cabrera will likely play only once during the team's upcoming series against Houston, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera ended up starting in all three games versus Tampa Bay, but Hinch notes that he's going to manage Cabrera's playing time on a "series-by-series" basis. He'll likely get Monday off against the Astros before returning Tuesday and then retreating to the bench for Wednesday's contest. The future Hall of Famer's lack of playing time on top of mediocre production makes him a player to avoid in nearly all fantasy formats.