Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters before Sunday's game against the Rays that Cabrera will likely only play once in the upcoming series against Houston, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera will play in all three games against Tampa Bay, but Hinch notes that he's going to manage Cabrera's playing time on a "series-by-series" basis. He'll likely get Monday off against the Astros before returning Tuesday and then retreating to the bench for Wednesday's contest. The future Hall of Famer's lack of playing time on top of mediocre production makes him a player to avoid in all formats.
