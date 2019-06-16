Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May see time at first after all

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Even though his last 10 starts have come as a designated hitter, Cabrera will still be subject to a maintenance day every now and then while he continues to tend to a sore right knee. Manager Ron Gardenhire said a few days ago that Cabrera wouldn't play first base again this season, but the skipper rowed back those comments Sunday, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. While it sounds like Cabrera will see the overwhelming share of his duties at DH moving forward, Gardenhire said the Tigers have discussed playing the veteran at first base for the team's two-game interleague series in Pittsburgh during the upcoming week. The prospect of Cabrera seeing action for one or both of the contests in Pittsburgh may make him a more appealing lineup option than originally thought, though the Tigers will still only play five games in total for the week.