Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said he is seriously considering playing Cabrera at first base one to two times per week this season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hinch said playing Cabrera at first gives him more roster flexibility, though he added that he doesn't want to "break" the veteran. Cabrera last appeared at first in 2019 and exclusively served as the designated hitter during the shortened 2020 season, but it appears he has a real chance at playing the field in 2021. The 37-year-old's fantasy value will of course depend on what he can do at the plate, though he could at least have some more positional eligibility to work with.