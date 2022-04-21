Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
For the second time in his last five games, Cabrera had a three-hit night with all the hits being singles, but fantasy managers won't complain about the consistent contact. The good stretch at the plate has also propelled the veteran to 2,999 hits for his storied career, putting him on the verge of becoming the 33rd player in MLB history with 3,000 hits. The Tigers play the Yankees again in a Thursday afternoon contest at home, so expect Cabrera to be in the lineup as he chases the milestone.