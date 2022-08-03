site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 3, 2022
at
10:46 am ET
•
1 min read
Cabrera isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Cabrera is getting a day off after he went 0-for-15 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over the last four games. Eric Haase will serve as the designated hitter while Tucker Barnhart starts behind the dish.
