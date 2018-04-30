Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Monday

Cabrera (biceps) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera left Sunday's game against the Orioles with biceps spasms. His condition was reportedly improving later in the day, but he'll still miss at least one game. John Hicks will start at first base in his place.

