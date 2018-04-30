Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Monday
Cabrera (biceps) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera left Sunday's game against the Orioles with biceps spasms. His condition was reportedly improving later in the day, but he'll still miss at least one game. John Hicks will start at first base in his place.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Condition of biceps improving•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits early with biceps injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in five•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues