Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Officially hits DL

Cabrera (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.

As expected, the former MVP will head to the disabled list to rest his ailing hamstring. He was also dealing with a biceps injury prior to the hamstring acting up, so he'll get a chance to let his whole body get back to 100 percent at least over the next 10 days. It's unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 10 days to heal. Grayson Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the void on the active roster.