Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out again Saturday

Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins.

He will miss his sixth straight game with a back issue, and at this point it would be surprising if the Tigers brought Cabrera back for the season finale Sunday. Efren Navarro will start at first base and hit cleanup.

