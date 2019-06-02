Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out again Sunday
Cabrera (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Cabrera left Friday's contest due to knee soreness, with the team announcing that the veteran would undergo an MRI Saturday. The findings of the MRI still aren't known, and manager Ron Gardenhire relayed Sunday that Cabrera's knee is still being examined by "a lot of different doctors," according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. With the Tigers sitting at 22-33 and the 36-year-old Cabrera having dealt with some injuries the past few seasons, it's no surprise to see all involved exercise caution until the test results are known. Even if his knee checks out fine, expect Cabrera to receive plenty of days off the rest of the way in an effort to keep him healthy and productive.
