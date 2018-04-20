Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Game 2 lineup

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks during Game 1 and will head to the bench for a little rest with two more games on tap this weekend versus the Royals. In his place, Niko Goodrum gets a start at first base.

