Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Game 2 lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks during Game 1 and will head to the bench for a little rest with two more games on tap this weekend versus the Royals. In his place, Niko Goodrum gets a start at first base.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leads homer barrage Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lifted with back tightness Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...