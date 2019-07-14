Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of lineup Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Cabrera will sit after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's game. The veteran is batting .298 this season, though his power has taken a big dip with just a .390 slugging percentage and five home runs through 82 games. Cabrera has dealt with some knee issues this season, and with the Tigers sitting at just 28-59, the 36-year-old should continue to get plenty of regular rest days like this one.