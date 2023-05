Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Cabrera isn't in the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Mets due to an illness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is usually in the lineup when southpaws are on the mound, but the illness helps explain while the future Hall of Famer is taking a seat for the first game of Wednesday's twin bill. Eric Haase is hitting cleaning up and serving as designated hitter in Cabrera's absence.