Cabrera is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Cabrera is 3-for-17 with a double, two walks and two RBI through five games and will take a seat for Saturday's contest. Kerry Carpenter will serve as the designated hitter while Matt Vierling starts in right field.
