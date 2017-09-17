Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Sunday lineup
Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Cabrera left Saturday's game in the fifth inning with back tightness and will be held out of the lineup Sunday due to the issue. At this point in time, there's yet to be any word regarding the severity of the ailment, but more information should be available soon. Efren Navarro will start a first base and hit fifth with Cabrera out.
