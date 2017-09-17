Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out of Sunday lineup

Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the fifth inning with back tightness and will be held out of the lineup Sunday due to the issue. At this point in time, there's yet to be any word regarding the severity of the ailment, but more information should be available soon. Efren Navarro will start a first base and hit fifth with Cabrera out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast