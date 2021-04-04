Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with Cleveland after he developed cramps in Saturday's 5-2 win, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers are presumably just exercising some caution with Cabrera, who will most likely be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Twins. Robbie Grossman will serve as Detroit's designated hitter Sunday, while Harold Castro picks up the start at first base.