Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out Sunday as expected

Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

It had been previously reported that Cabrera wasn't expected to play Sunday following his early departure from Saturday's game with back tightness. Cabrera was scheduled to undergo an MRI, the results of which have yet to be revealed. Information regarding Cabrera's availability should be known once details of the MRI are announced. Efren Navarro will start at first base and hit cleanup Sunday.