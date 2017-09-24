Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out Sunday as expected
Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
It had been previously reported that Cabrera wasn't expected to play Sunday following his early departure from Saturday's game with back tightness. Cabrera was scheduled to undergo an MRI, the results of which have yet to be revealed. Information regarding Cabrera's availability should be known once details of the MRI are announced. Efren Navarro will start at first base and hit cleanup Sunday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...