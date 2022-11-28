Cabrera said Monday in an interview with MLB.com that he plans to retire after the 2023 season. "I think it's going to be my last year," he said. "It feels a little weird to say that. I thought I wasn't going to say that ever. But I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

Considering that Cabrera will be due $32 million for 2023 -- the final year of the $248 million contract extension he inked in March 2014 -- his decision to play one final season comes as little surprise. The 39-year-old had already moved into more of a part-time role at designated hitter by the second half of the 2022 campaign, and manager A.J. Hinch previously said earlier this month that he doesn't envision Cabrera playing on an everyday basis during the final season of his Hall of Famer-worthy career, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Cabrera still hit a respectable .254 in 433 plate appearances in 2022, but his walk rate (6.6 percent) and ISO (.063) both plummeted to career-worst levels.