Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Plays in both games Monday
Cabrera went a combined 2-for-8 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored across both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Cabrera returned to the lineup on Friday after missing 27 games with a hamstring issue, so it's a good sign to see him healthy enough to play both games Monday. The Tigers did exercise some caution by having the 35-year-old DH in Game 1, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Cabrera rotate frequently between first base and DH the rest of the way to keep his hamstring fresh. However, his first base eligibility is likely set in most leagues, and fantasy owners just want to see his bat in Detroit's lineup as often as possible.
