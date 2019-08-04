Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Pops seventh homer

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

His first-inning blast off Adrian Sampson was Cabrera's second homer in his last four games, but only his seventh of the season. The future Hall of Famer is slashing .282/.340/.385 through 96 games, and he's now just 28 homers shy of 500 for his career (and 226 hits short of 3,000) -- milestones the 36-year-old might just be able to reach given that he still has at least four years and $124 million left on his contract.