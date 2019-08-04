Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Pops seventh homer
Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
His first-inning blast off Adrian Sampson was Cabrera's second homer in his last four games, but only his seventh of the season. The future Hall of Famer is slashing .282/.340/.385 through 96 games, and he's now just 28 homers shy of 500 for his career (and 226 hits short of 3,000) -- milestones the 36-year-old might just be able to reach given that he still has at least four years and $124 million left on his contract.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...