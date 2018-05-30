Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Prepping for weekend return
Cabrera (hamstring) appears likely to return from the 10-day disabled list during the Tigers' weekend series with the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera, who limited himself to batting practice Tuesday after going through intense baserunning and agility drills a day earlier, said he was "very close" to a return to the lineup, with Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire seemingly supporting the first baseman's sentiments. While Gardenhire suggested it was unlikely Cabrera would be available for the final two games of the Tigers' current series with the Angels, Cabrera looks like he'll be ready to go in a few days once he builds up his conditioning and gets back in game shape following a nearly month-long layoff due to the right hamstring strain. Once Cabrera is back in the fold, John Hicks will likely transition to a bench role and see most of his playing time as the backup catcher behind James McCann.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Runs bases Monday, could return Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Inching toward return•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Inching towards return•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Shows improvement in batting practice•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Taking batting practice•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Dealing with back stiffness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...