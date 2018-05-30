Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Prepping for weekend return

Cabrera (hamstring) appears likely to return from the 10-day disabled list during the Tigers' weekend series with the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera, who limited himself to batting practice Tuesday after going through intense baserunning and agility drills a day earlier, said he was "very close" to a return to the lineup, with Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire seemingly supporting the first baseman's sentiments. While Gardenhire suggested it was unlikely Cabrera would be available for the final two games of the Tigers' current series with the Angels, Cabrera looks like he'll be ready to go in a few days once he builds up his conditioning and gets back in game shape following a nearly month-long layoff due to the right hamstring strain. Once Cabrera is back in the fold, John Hicks will likely transition to a bench role and see most of his playing time as the backup catcher behind James McCann.