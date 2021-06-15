Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Cabrera is enduring a rough year in 2021 but has been seeing the ball better of late. Aside from posting his second three-hit performance of the campaign, it's worth noting Cabrera has hit safely in all but one of Detroit's last nine games -- though he only has two multi-hit performances in that span. The veteran slugger is only hitting .210 on the season, but that figure increases to .297 when taking into account only his last nine contests.

