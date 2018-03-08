Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Racking up hits this spring
Cabrera is 6-for-19 (.316) with five RBI through nine Grapefruit League games.
Cabrera has just one double and no home runs this spring, but the Tigers still have to be happy to see hits falling for the veteran. The 34-year-old batted a career worst .249 in 2017, which snapped an eight-year streak of hitting at least .300. Cabrera's best years are behind him, but he could still be a decent rebound candidate in 2018 who figures to come at a much lower price tag in fantasy drafts than he did during his prime.
