Cabrera went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Cabrera went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his return to the lineup Sunday, but the veteran looked more comfortable in his second game back. He had previously missed two weeks with a strained biceps, and the Tigers will likely find him some rest days in the near future to help preserve his body across the full season.