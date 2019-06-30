Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Receives breather

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera will hand designated-hitter duties over to Nick Castellanos in the series finale after starting each of the past 10 games and going 11-for-32 (.344 average) at the plate. The 11-time All-Star failed to record an extra-base hit during that span, however, dropping his career-worst ISO to .087 on the season.