Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Receives day off Sunday

Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Cabrera has been one of the more durable hitters in baseball during his 15-year career, but with the Tigers out of playoff contention and the two-time MVP in the midst of a disappointing campaign, don't be surprised if he's rested more liberally over the final two months. Andrew Romine draws the start at first base in the series finale as Cabrera takes a seat for the second time since the All-Star break.