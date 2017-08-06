Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Receives day off Sunday
Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Cabrera has been one of the more durable hitters in baseball during his 15-year career, but with the Tigers out of playoff contention and the two-time MVP in the midst of a disappointing campaign, don't be surprised if he's rested more liberally over the final two months. Andrew Romine draws the start at first base in the series finale as Cabrera takes a seat for the second time since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in the lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves with brused collarbone•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Smashes 12th home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves five on base Friday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...