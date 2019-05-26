Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Receives rest

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

With no designated hitter available in New York, Cabrera will hit the bench for the first time since May 15 while Brandon Dixon fills in for him at first base. The two-time American League MVP is currently in the midst of one of his better offensive stretches of the season, as he's gone 11-for-26 with a home run and 7:2 BB:K over his past eight starts.