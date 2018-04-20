Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

Strangely, Cabrera didn't score or drive anyone in despite his three hits and despite the Tigers scoring 13 runs. Still, it's good to see the veteran rack up the hits, and he's now slashing .283/.353/.467. After a subpar 2017, Cabrera is showing signs of his old self early in 2018.