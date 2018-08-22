Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rehabbing in Miami
Cabrera (biceps), who had been doing physical therapy in Ann Arbor, Mich. in recent weeks, has moved his rehab program to Miami, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera makes his offseason home in Florida, so it was fully expected that he would eventually shift his rehab there once he reached certain benchmarks in his physical therapy. After undergoing surgery in June to repair a ruptured tendon in his left biceps, Cabrera is likely still a few months away from resuming baseball activities, but the first baseman previously said that he expects to be ready for the start of spring training. Cabrera slashed .299/.395/.448 over 38 games for the Tigers before requiring the season-ending procedure.
