Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Friday

Cabrera (back) remains out of the lineup Friday.

Cabrera has not played since tweaking his back last weekend, and he will not start Friday for the fifth straight game. Cabrera has not officially been shut down for the season, but with just two games to go after Friday's, it would not be surprising if that ultimately happens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast