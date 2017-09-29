Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Friday
Cabrera (back) remains out of the lineup Friday.
Cabrera has not played since tweaking his back last weekend, and he will not start Friday for the fifth straight game. Cabrera has not officially been shut down for the season, but with just two games to go after Friday's, it would not be surprising if that ultimately happens.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Headed for second opinion•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out of lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: MRI reveals herniated discs•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Out Sunday as expected•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...