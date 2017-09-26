Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out of lineup

Cabrera (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

This should come as little surprise after it was announced Sunday that Cabrera is dealing with two herniated discs in his back. The Tigers have said he is done for the season, but with the team not in the hunt for the playoffs, they figure to be cautious with him and could ultimately decide to shut him down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast