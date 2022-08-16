site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out of the lineup
RotoWire Staff
Cabrera is on the bench Tuesday in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera's playing time continues to wane as he's gone 2-for-25 with six strikeouts and no extra-base hits since the beginning of August. Victor Reyes is the designated hitter Tuesday.
